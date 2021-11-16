Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £124.70 ($162.92).

Shares of SPX stock opened at £169.20 ($221.06) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($225.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £158.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £213.33. The company has a market cap of £12.48 billion and a PE ratio of 61.59.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

