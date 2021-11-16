Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.86 ($0.65) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30.82 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.04.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

