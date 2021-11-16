AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £105 ($137.18) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,874.32 ($115.94) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,803.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,453.09. The firm has a market cap of £137.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.75. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

