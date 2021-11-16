Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,534.50 ($20.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,508.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,657.76. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market cap of £27.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

