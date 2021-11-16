Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

APTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.31 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $156.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

