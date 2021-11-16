Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $443.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Altimmune has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

