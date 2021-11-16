Mizuho Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $380.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.00.

ADSK stock opened at $326.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $246.86 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.41 and a 200-day moving average of $297.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

