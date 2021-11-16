LPL Financial LLC Buys New Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 289,166 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

