LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,831,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $130.80 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.