LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

ASAN opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.