43,446 Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTOS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.20. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

