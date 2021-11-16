Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Position Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $74,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

