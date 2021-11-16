Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

FRA DTE opened at €16.74 ($19.69) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

