FY2025 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $716.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

