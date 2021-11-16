Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the October 14th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000.

NASDAQ:CPARU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

