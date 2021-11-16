Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.75 at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

APR.UN stock opened at C$13.30 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$10.49 and a 1-year high of C$13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

