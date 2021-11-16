Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Drops By 70.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the October 14th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $65,000.

NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

