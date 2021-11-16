Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Hookipa Pharma worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 63.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 306,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,330.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.