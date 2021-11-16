Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intelligent Systems by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intelligent Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Intelligent Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Intelligent Systems by 42.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.81 million, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

