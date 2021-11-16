Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 60.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 359,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 284,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 123,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,490,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

