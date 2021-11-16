Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

RRBI opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $385.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

