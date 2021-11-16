Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) & Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Critical Survey

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Arbor Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.53 -$177.79 million ($3.06) -4.74 Arbor Realty Trust $339.46 million 8.09 $170.95 million $2.37 8.10

Arbor Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbor Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out -22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities 5.71% 2.04% 0.65% Arbor Realty Trust 78.75% 17.85% 3.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Preferred Apartment Communities and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others. The Multifamily Communities segment consists of company’s portfolio of owned residential multifamily communities. The Financing segment refers to the portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, and other instruments deployed by the company to partially finance the development, construction, and prestabilization carrying costs of new multifamily communities and other real estate and real estate related assets. The New Market Properties segment covers portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers, as well as the financial results from the retail real estate loans. The Preferred Office Properties segment relates to the portfolio of office buildings. The Others segment includes deferred offering costs. The company was founded by Leonard A. Silverstein and John A. Williams on September 18, 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services. The Agency Business segment involves in agency loan origination and servicing. The company was founded in June 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

