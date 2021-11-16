Head to Head Contrast: Graham (GHC) and Its Rivals

Graham (NYSE: GHC) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Graham to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Graham pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Graham pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Educational services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 8.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Graham has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Graham and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham Competitors 338 1181 1446 39 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 99.74%. Given Graham’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graham has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 16.22% 8.33% 4.95% Graham Competitors -1.30% -37.86% 4.92%

Risk & Volatility

Graham has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graham and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.89 billion $300.36 million 5.88 Graham Competitors $486.41 million -$10.90 million -21.73

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Graham is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Graham beats its rivals on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.. The Television Broadcasting segment conduct operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses in the manufacturing operations of Hoover, a Thomson; Dekko, a Garrett, IN-based manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a Dayton, OH-based manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems; and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses home health, hospice and palliative services. The SocialCode segment provides marketing solutions

