Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) vs. SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Critical Analysis

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and SLR Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.66 $15.45 million $1.71 11.23

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 53.12% 7.12% 3.06%

Dividends

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. SLR Investment pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and SLR Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33

SLR Investment has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.43%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government/Credit Bond Index. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust was formed on April 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

