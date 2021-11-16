Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 76,748 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Telefônica Brasil worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,946,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 24.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,555 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

VIV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

