Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 62,548 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of CECO Environmental worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CECE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 328.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 27.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 49,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 249.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $243.50 million, a PE ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

