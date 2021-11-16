Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.02% of eMagin worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eMagin alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $49,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $233,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,045 shares of company stock worth $592,302 in the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.