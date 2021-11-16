Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Textainer Group worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGH. B. Riley increased their price target on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

