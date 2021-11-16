Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT Lowered to $4.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.22.

RIDE opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 111.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

