National Bankshares Increases Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSZ. CIBC raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total transaction of C$1,143,885.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$965,501.60. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total value of C$1,558,191.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,872,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,500,517.54. Insiders have sold 468,688 shares of company stock worth $4,856,302 in the last three months.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.