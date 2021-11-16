Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.28.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$37.34 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$22.49 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

