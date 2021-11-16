Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post sales of $153.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.90 million and the highest is $155.06 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $155.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $612.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.75 million to $614.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $629.86 million, with estimates ranging from $616.08 million to $641.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of HTLD opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

Heartland Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,710,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,520,000 after acquiring an additional 89,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 67,075 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

