Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $282.37 on Monday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $291.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.69 and its 200 day moving average is $254.32. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.