Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 980,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136 in the last 90 days.

ESXB opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.