Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

PLSE stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $641.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

