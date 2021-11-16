Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 169,673 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 586,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.75. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

