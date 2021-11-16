BMO Capital Markets Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$45.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.43.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$40.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.38. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.24 and a 12-month high of C$41.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

