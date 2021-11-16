Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given a C$0.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.26.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

