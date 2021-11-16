Medicenna Therapeutics’ (MDNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

MDNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company.

TSE:MDNA opened at C$2.64 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$7.02. The stock has a market cap of C$141.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.51.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

