Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.00.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn stock opened at C$40.77 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$27.15 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 38.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.