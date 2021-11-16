JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $151,000 Stock Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,471.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.