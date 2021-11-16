JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $3,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $2,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

