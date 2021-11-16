JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

