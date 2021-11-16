Robert John Briscoe Sells 79,500 Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Stock

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110,714 shares in the company, valued at C$3,494,106.90.

Robert John Briscoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Robert John Briscoe sold 20,500 shares of Colabor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$17,425.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of Colabor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Shares of Colabor Group stock opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$89.72 million and a PE ratio of 25.14. Colabor Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

