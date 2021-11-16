JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 17,142 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $368.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

