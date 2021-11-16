JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 27,671 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $395.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 2.91. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.