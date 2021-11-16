JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $185,000 Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Geron were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Geron by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Geron by 215.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Geron by 150.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Geron by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $486.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.09. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Geron Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

