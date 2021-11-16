Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$2,543,100.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Douglas Powrie sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$2,543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$363,300.

Shares of TSE TECK.A opened at C$38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.44. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$20.60 and a one year high of C$42.50. The firm has a market cap of C$20.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.