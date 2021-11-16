JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,534 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

