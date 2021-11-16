JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FSBC stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.83. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

